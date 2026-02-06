The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), on Wednesday, hosted a Closing Gong Ceremony in honour of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, marking a significant step in strengthening collaboration between capital market regulators and law enforcement agencies to safeguard investors and enhance market integrity.

The high-profile ceremony, held at the Exchange, underscored a shared resolve to combat financial crime, prevent illegal investment activities and reinforce trust and confidence in Nigeria’s capital market at a time when investor protection has become increasingly critical to economic stability and growth.

Welcoming the IGP, the Group Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, described market integrity as a collective responsibility that requires strong institutional alignment. He said the decision to honour the head of the Nigeria Police Force reflected the Exchange’s recognition of the pivotal role law enforcement plays in preserving confidence in the financial system.

“Market integrity is a shared responsibility. By honouring the Inspector-General of Police, we are reinforcing the importance of institutional alignment in protecting investors and preserving trust in our financial system,” Kwairanga said. “Strong collaboration between regulators, enforcement agencies and market infrastructure institutions is essential to building a resilient and credible market that supports economic growth.”

Also lending weight to the partnership, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, emphasized that effective regulation cannot thrive without coordinated enforcement. According to him, closer collaboration with law enforcement agencies significantly strengthens the SEC’s ability to deter misconduct and prosecute market-related offences.

“Investor protection is at the core of market regulation, and today’s engagement highlights how critical collaboration with law enforcement is to achieving that mandate,” Agama said. “This partnership strengthens our enforcement capacity, enhances deterrence against illegal investment activities, and reinforces confidence in the Nigerian capital market.”

In his response, IGP Egbetokun reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to supporting a transparent and well-regulated capital market, noting that a credible financial system is vital to Nigeria’s broader economic development.

“A transparent and well-regulated capital market is vital to Nigeria’s economic growth,” the police chief said. “The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to working with regulators and market operators to prevent financial crime, protect investors, and uphold the integrity of our financial system.”

Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ahonsi Unuigbe, also highlighted the Exchange’s responsibility in enforcing discipline and ensuring orderly conduct in the market. He noted that decisive action against misconduct is essential for sustaining investor confidence.

“A transparent and orderly market can only thrive where rules are respected and misconduct is addressed decisively,” Unuigbe said. “The presence of the Nigeria Police Force in this collective effort sends a strong signal that safeguarding the market is a national priority.”

Similarly, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, stressed that innovation and market expansion must go hand in hand with robust oversight and enforcement frameworks to preserve credibility.

The event, which drew key stakeholders from across the capital market ecosystem, concluded with the ceremonial Closing Gong, symbolizing a collective commitment to accountability, transparency and sustained collaboration in strengthening Nigeria’s financial system.

