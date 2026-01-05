AMMAN — Bloomberg ranked the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) 13th globally in performance for 2025, posting gains of around 45 per cent since the start of the year.

The performance represents a key positive indicator for the national economy and reflects an improving investment climate in Jordan.

The ranking highlights the market’s growing appeal to both local and foreign investors compared with a number of regional and international bourses.

Analysts attribute the strong performance to several factors, including a 32 per cent surge in foreign investment, robust corporate earnings in the banking and real estate sectors, and successful regulatory reforms that have enhanced international investor confidence.

