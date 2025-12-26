Toyota Motor has started notifying ‍its ‍parts suppliers that ​it expects its auto output to ⁠exceed 10 million units in 2026 ⁠amid robust ‌hybrid car demand in the United States, two ⁠sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Toyota's global output in the first ⁠11 months of ​2025 rose 4.9% from a year earlier to ‍9.18 million, and component ​makers anticipate its annual output to total around 10 million this year.

A Toyota spokesperson said the automaker would not disclose specific figures for global production for 2026, but that it is sharing ⁠its estimates with ‌related companies to help them set their output plans.

(Reporting ‌by ⁠Maki Shiraki; Writing by Kiyoshi ⁠Takenaka; Editing by Joe Bavier)