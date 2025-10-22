Alinma Bank decided to distribute cash dividends to the shareholders, valued at SAR 746.16 million, for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

The lender will pay out a dividend after Zakat of SAR 0.30 per share for 2.48 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and disbursement dates for the quarterly dividends will be 4 and 18 November 2025, respectively.

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) greenlighted the dividends, which represent 3% of the share’s nominal value, on 21 October.

Alinma Bank logged net profits worth SAR 1.59 billion in Q3-25, an annual rise of 1.30% from SAR 1.57 billion.

