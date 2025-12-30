Arab Finance: Egypt is studying a plan to transform the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) into a joint-stock company in preparation for a potential listing and initial public offering (IPO), as part of broader government efforts to revitalize the capital market and expand the privatization program, as per a statement.

The move was discussed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly which focused on plans to expand the listing of several companies on the EGX during 2026.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the EGX.

Madbouly noted that the plan is supported by improving investor appetite, a wider range of targeted sectors, and ongoing efforts to prepare a group of state-owned companies for listing ahead of their initial public offerings.

The discussions also covered a number of legislative and regulatory measures aimed at stimulating the capital market, increasing market capitalization, and improving trading efficiency, alongside steps designed to raise trading volumes.

