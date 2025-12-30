PHOTO
Gulf equity indexes mostly ended lower on Tuesday as tension flared between regional oil powers and neighbours Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Dubai's main share index retreated 2%, LSEG data showed, while Abu Dhabi's main index and Saudi Arabia both dropped 1% each.
The Dubai index saw its biggest daily decline since June. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties fell 2.8% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank lost 2.3%. Among Saudi shares, Saudi Arabian Mining Co slipped 2.6% and Al Rajhi Bank eased 0.3%. Oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.3%.
Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were little changed as investors took stock of dented hopes of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East around Yemen.
The Qatari index finished flat. Bahrain bucked the trend with a 0.6% rise after the country announced several fiscal reform measures on Monday.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index edged 0.1% lower.
- Saudi Arabia dropped 1% to 10,382
- Abu Dhabi declined 1% to 9,964
- Dubai retreated 2% to 6,015
- Qatar finished flat at 10,794
- Egypt eased 0.1% to 41,690
- Bahrain gained 0.6% to 2,077
- Oman fell 0.6% to 5,860
- Kuwait lost 1.3% to 9,444
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru and Federico Maccioni in Dubai; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)