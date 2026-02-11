DIB, the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, achieved another year of robust financial performance for the full year ended December 31, 2025 with the bank’s revenue growing to AED13.3 billion ($3.62 billion).

The revenue growth was driven by solid non-funded income, resilient funded income, healthy business volumes and stable margins, the bank said.

The bank’s operating efficiency along with solid improvement in cost of risk resulted in 20% YoY increase in pre-tax profit to AED9 billion ($2.45 billion). Total Assets recorded stellar growth of 21% to AED416 billion.

Other performance highlights

• Impairment charges moderated to AED485 million with an extremely low cost of risk of 14 bps, underscoring the bank’s disciplined underwriting and sustained portfolio quality.

• The bank maintained a sharp focus on operational efficiency, with the cost to income ratio improving to 28.4%, reflecting ongoing productivity gains.

• Strong growth momentum in the year as the bank booked new gross financing and sukuk investments of AED124 billion, a solid 80% YoY increase compared to previous year.

• Net financing assets rose sharply to AED262 billion, recording strong YoY growth of 23%, supported by sustained momentum across consumer and corporate portfolios.

• Gross new financing activity accelerated to AED104 billion, representing 98% YoY uplift across Consumer, UAE Corporate and Cross-border Corporate businesses.

• The sukuk book grew steadily to AED91 billion, increasing 10% YoY, maintaining its high quality sovereign and FI positioning, supported by AED 20 billion in new Investments during the year.

• Customer deposits recorded exceptional momentum, rising by 29% YoY to AED320 billion with CASA balances up 17% YoY to AED110 billion, reinforcing the bank’s solid funding base.

“The UAE’s economic progress has been shaped by a clear national direction: to strengthen competitiveness, enable private-sector growth, attract investment, and build resilience that endures. These priorities are not abstract; they require strong institutions, sound governance, and financial systems that mobilise and utilise capital responsibly while safeguarding stability and trust. Within this framework, DIB’s role is to serve as a reliable partner to the real economy—supporting productive sectors and communities through Shariah-compliant banking that is rooted in long-term stewardship," said Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and Chairman of DIB.

"In 2025, DIB’s performance reflected the strength of this model. The bank continued to expand, sustained its earnings capacity, and strengthened the quality of its balance sheet, while maintaining a prudent approach to risk and capital. This is a defining feature of responsible growth: performance delivered without compromising resilience. It reinforces the Bank’s ability to support customers through changing conditions and to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s continuing economic momentum," he said.

Dr Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said: “In 2025, our focus was on converting momentum into measurable delivery—strengthening the balance sheet, improving the quality of earnings, and sustaining a risk profile that supports growth at scale. Throughout the year, management priorities were anchored in execution: sharpening portfolio discipline, strengthening revenue composition, and reinforcing the operating platform to deliver faster, more consistently, and with greater resilience across the bank.

"This was reflected in solid financial outcomes. Along with financial delivery, 2025 also reflected DIB’s capability to execute on complex mandates and national priorities. The bank continued to deliver sovereign and strategic financings, advanced aviation-related structured transactions, and participated in the UAE’s Digital Dirham pilot, supporting a landmark government transaction completed in less than two minutes as part of the UAE’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiative. These milestones reinforce the breadth of our execution capabilities, and the role DIB continues to play in enabling priority sectors and national initiatives through Shariah-compliant solutions," he said.

"Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear: sustain disciplined growth, protect balance sheet quality, deploy capital efficiently, and continue investing in operational resilience and customer experience, guided by a simple principle: ‘Progress Never Stops’. So that performance remains durable and DIB continues to support the UAE’s real economy with consistency and strength,” the group CEO added.

