King Salman International Airport, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has signed seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and cooperation agreements with a group of leading national real estate companies to develop a portfolio of mixed-use real-estate projects within its boundaries in Riyadh.

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the Private Sector Forum 2026 in Riyadh.

The agreements were signed with Sumou Holding, Mohammed Al Habib Investment, Kinan, Ajdan, Retal, Urjuan, and Osus, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The projects fall within the airport’s master development area, which spans approximately 57 sq km, of which nearly 12 sq km are allocated for real estate development. This provides broad opportunities to deliver integrated mixed-use urban projects, including residential communities, commercial and entertainment centres, office spaces, and hospitality facilities, in accordance with the highest quality standards.

The agreements also aim to maximise real estate opportunities within the airport precinct, supporting sustainable development and an integrated infrastructure ecosystem in partnership with the private sector.

The partnerships seek to establish a fully interconnected urban environment within the airport’s boundaries, based on world-class planning and development standards, and integrating aviation operations with real-estate development and lifestyle offerings. This approach supports the objectives of Vision 2030 by contributing to economic diversification and stimulating high-value investment.

King Salman International Airport acting Chief Executive Marco Mejia said that the seven partnerships reflect the airport’s ambitious vision to transform into an integrated urban and economic ecosystem that goes beyond the traditional concept of airports. He noted that collaboration with leading national real-estate developers, with their extensive expertise and proven track records, will help deliver high-quality projects, create sustainable economic value, and further position the airport as a leading investment hub.

The airport’s development scope also includes integrated economic and logistics zones covering approximately 3 million sq m, aligning real-estate development with economic activity and supporting services, and reinforcing its role as a multi-sector investment platform.

The agreements bring together real-estate developers with diverse expertise from across the Kingdom, contributing to the development of planned communities and residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, entertainment, and mixed-use projects. Collectively, these partnerships support the diversification of real-estate assets within the airport boundaries and enhance the integration of real-estate development with broader economic and investment activities.

The airport reaffirmed its commitment to leading national real-estate development, maximizing the value of its assets, and strengthening its position as an investment magnet and a key driver of real-estate and economic growth in the Kingdom.

King Salman International Airport is a strategic and transformative national project that reflects the Kingdom's ambition to position Riyadh as a global capital and a leading aviation hub.

Located on the current site of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the project will include the existing King Khalid terminals in addition to three new terminals, residential and leisure assets, six runways, and logistics facilities. The airport is designed to accommodate up to 100 million passengers annually and handle more than 2 million tons of cargo by 2030.

