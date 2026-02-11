Aramex group revenues reached AED6.36 billion ($1.72 billion) in FY 2025, up 1% YoY, while Q4 revenues totalled AED1.70 billion, broadly in line with Q4 2024, reflecting sustained growth in domestic express, freight forwarding, and logistics amid continued global trade realignment, the company said.

December 2025 delivered the highest monthly revenue since the company’s inception, underscoring the strength of peak season demand and robust execution across key markets and products.

The company’s revenue mix continues to evolve as businesses shift supply chains closer to end markets. This structural transition has led to consistent growth in intra-regional activity across the Group’s Domestic Express, Freight Forwarding, and Logistics products, offsetting the softness in long-haul International Express.

Logistics delivered the strongest performance, achieving 18% revenue growth for the full year and 13% growth in Q4, while Domestic Express revenues increased 9% YoY for FY 2025 and 8% in Q4, and Freight Forwarding revenues grew 4% for FY 2025, with Q4 revenues declining marginally YOY.

Geographically, the GCC and MENAT regions remained the strongest contributors, supported by resilient economic activity and sustained intra-regional trade flows. Oceania showed clear signs of operational turnaround during Q4 2025, with improving performance and positive momentum expected to continue into 2026.

Gross profit for FY 2025 amounted to AED1.45 billion, down 4% YoY, with a corresponding gross profit margin of 22.8%, compared to 23.9% in FY 2024. In Q4 2025, gross profit was AED385 million, down 3% YoY, with a margin of 22.7%. The decline reflects the lower contribution from higher-margin international express product along with continued inflationary pressures, and investment in domestic and logistics infrastructure.

From an overhead perspective, costs remained well controlled on a normalized basis, with growth capped and broadly in line with the prior year despite ongoing transformation activities and the onboarding of new business.

Normalized EBIT stood at AED237.7 million for the full year and AED68.4 million in Q4, excluding one-off costs related to the Accelerate28 transformation programme, restructuring initiatives and ADQ acquisition-related expenses.

Normalised net profit for FY 2025 reached AED85.0 million, compared to AED141.8 million in FY 2024, in line with management forecasts and reflective of the ongoing recalibration in product profitability. Normalized net profit for Q4 amounted to AED 24.9 million, compared to AED65.7 million in the quarter last year.

Looking ahead, Aramex enters 2026 with a clear focus on unlocking the full value of its Accelerate28 transformation programme.

With the appointment of a new Group CEO, Aramex will reinforce its product-led strategy, emphasising customer-centric innovation, margin optimisation, and investment in scalable infrastructure. Nearshoring and regionalisation are expected to continue shaping demand patterns, supporting Domestic Express, Logistics and intra-regional Freight Forwarding, it said.

The company anticipates continued strength in regional trade flows and stable execution across core segments, supported by improving performance in Oceania and disciplined cost management across the group.

Nicolas Sibuet, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer said: “Our full-year 2025 results reflect the resilience of Aramex’s diversified business model and the continued execution of our transformation program and product strategy. While nearshoring and changes in global trade flows continued to reshape our revenue mix and margin profile, we delivered performance in line with our expectations, supported by disciplined cost control and ongoing progress under our Accelerate28 transformation programme.

“The record revenue performance achieved in December highlights the strength of our network and our people during peak season. As we move into 2026, our focus remains firmly on unlocking the full value of our transformation initiatives, strengthening product-led performance, and positioning Aramex for sustainable, long-term growth.”

Transformation gains traction

Under the Accelerate28 strategy, over 300 initiatives are underway across functions and geographies. FY 2025 marked the first full year of implementation, with early results visible in operational efficiency and logistics profitability.

With a new Group CEO joining in 2026, Aramex will maintain its strategic focus on unlocking value through a product-led approach, continued margin optimization, and targeted investments in automation and infrastructure. This forward strategy builds on a year that closed in line with forecasts, with all key performance metrics tracking expectations, reflecting business stability amid transformation.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

