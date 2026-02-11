KHASAB: The forum on "The Importance of the National Professional Standards Strategy for Enhancing Professional Performance" reviewed the mechanism for implementing the strategy, which focuses on preparing integrated professional standards in cooperation with the relevant authorities and the private sector, and linking them to the professional licensing system.

This aims to enhance the reliability and qualifications of workers in the labour market. The forum also reviewed the target sectors in the current phase, data on the number of developed standards and future expansion plans.

Organised by the Ministry of Labour, the forum aimed to highlight the pivotal role of the National Professional Standards Strategy in raising performance efficiency, improving the quality of training and qualification, and ensuring the readiness of national cadres to engage in the labour market according to clear and specific standards for each profession.

Additionally, it sought to enhance partnership between various government and private entities to ensure the effective application of professional standards, and to shed light on the experiences of sector skills units and showcase their applied models in a number of sectors, along with the results achieved in aligning training with labour market requirements.

The forum included an introductory visual presentation on the strategy, an awareness film on the importance of national standards, as well as a presentation of successful models from sector skills units in a number of sectors. It also featured a dedicated segment for presenting the experiences of the sector skills units for accounting, logistics and engineering. This segment included showcasing success stories and mechanisms for the practical application of standards in different sectors and their role in developing training outcomes and professional assessment.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).