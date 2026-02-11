Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) maintained the bullish run for the third trading session in a row, with the benchmark EGX30 index up by 0.16% to 50,376.15 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also edged up by 0.03% to 5,246.33 points, while the EGX35-LV rose by 0.49% to 5,159.65 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.41% at 12,935.37 points and by 0.31% at 17,928.03 points, respectively.

A total of 2.806 billion shares were traded over 173,932 transactions at an amount of EGP 8.499 billion, whereas the market cap reached EGP 3.298 trillion.

Egyptians dominated 83% of today’s trading, while foreign and Arab investors represented 10.15% and 6.86%, respectively.

Retail investors made up 69.73% of the trading shares, whereas institutions accounted for 30.26%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 164.702 million and EGP 37.928 million, respectively. Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 202.630 million.