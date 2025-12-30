European ​shares held steady on Tuesday, pausing after the benchmark index ⁠reached a record high in the previous session, as investors remained ⁠cautious in ‌the final week of the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.08% at 589.69 at 0814 ⁠GMT, hovering near all-time highs.

As 2025 draws to a close, the benchmark is poised to record robust gains across monthly, quarterly, and annual timeframes.

On ⁠Tuesday, moves across major ​regional markets were also subdued, with the benchmark index in London up 0.1%, while ‍French shares were down 0.1%.

Basic resources shares led gains on ​the STOXX 600, up 1.04%, as silver and gold stabilised after a sharp pullback from record highs.

Banks also advanced 0.7%, while the aerospace and defence sector was up 0.2%.

On the flip side, healthcare and consumer-related shares were the major drag, down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Trading is expected to be thin this week, shortened by the New Year holiday. ⁠With limited corporate news flow ‌and few scheduled catalysts to guide market direction, markets will focus more than usual on the U.S. Federal ‌Reserve's December meeting ⁠minutes, scheduled for release later in the day.

