Arab Finance: Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) decided to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in China, according to a bourse statement.

Subject to obtaining the regulatory approvals, the board authorizd Marwan Mohamed Hussein, Managing Director, Wael Adel Fawzy, the group’s CFO, and Oussama Daniel Nassif, CLO, to take all legal actions and sign all documents required for the incorporation.

They will determine the capital and ownership structure, select the name, and complete all necessary incorporation and administrative procedures.

Orascom Investment recorded 4.943% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company at EGP 804.741 million in the first nine months of 2025.