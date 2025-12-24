The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in Egypt has evolved beyond its traditional role to become a vital technological link between Europe, Africa, and the Middle East as well as a fundamental pillar of national economic strategy.

This change is not coincidental; rather, it is the direct outcome of extensive state-led policy and ongoing infrastructure investment strengthening the industry’s resistance to cyclical global economic challenges.

This report argues that Egypt’s ICT ecosystem with its unmatched combination of scale, policy support, and strategic geographic positioning offers a special de-risked gateway for innovation-driven investment.

The sector’s growth trajectory is characterized by speed and depth. Key growth segments—including IT services, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Fintech, and electronics manufacturing—are all expanding rapidly, attracting strategic investors, private equity, and infrastructure players.

This growth has been externally validated by significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments confirming global confidence in Egypt’s robust talent pipeline and competitive operational structure.

