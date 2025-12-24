RELATED TOPICS
Egypt’s ICT sector combines cost efficiency, strategic location, and rapid growth, making it a prime destination for digital investment. The country is also leveraging ICT to transform industries, from manufacturing and fintech to transportation, healthcare and tourism - creating a diverse, future-ready economy.
