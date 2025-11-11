Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and 55 international and local companies.

Through these MoUs, the companies will open new offices in Egypt or increase their investments by expanding their operations within the Egyptian outsourcing market, delivering 70,000 new job opportunities.

The summit has seen 55 international and local companies scaling up their business in Egypt, of which 39 entities are expanding their existing centers in the country. Meanwhile, the remaining 16 companies are entering the Egyptian market for the first time.

ITIDA inked the MoUs with several companies, including Accenture, ADCB, Almaviva, Alshaya Group, Arcsen, Atals Copco, Capgemini, Celfocus, Coca-Cola, Conectys, cyber50, Deloitte, DXC, E& CX solutions, eClerx, Ericsson, Evolvice, Expleo, Giza systems, Honeywell, HSBC, IBM, IGT solutions, Intelcia, Intellias, Intouch, and Iqor.

The companies also involved Kraft Heinz, Linkedev, Luxoft, NAOS, Nestle, Noon, Noventiq, PWC, Raya Contact Center, RSA, Seitech, Sigma, Sutherland, task us, Teleperformance, Transcom, TTEC Egypt, VOIS, VXI, WeGO, Xceed, CCI, Mixel-Egypt, FPT, Photonx, Alorica, Advansys, and Maf.

On the sidelines of the Global Offshoring Summit, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat confirmed that a sum of $6 billion was injected into the development of the digital infrastructure, positioning Egypt as Africa's leader in internet speed for several consecutive years.

Talaat underlined the state’s efforts to connect 60 million citizens in 4,500 villages to the fiber optic network, enabling digital access throughout the country. This allows multinational companies to hire talent outside Cairo through remote work.

He also noted that the contribution of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector to the gross domestic product (GDP) has nearly doubled over the past decade. The industry continues to grow at a rate three to four times faster than the national average.

In fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the Egyptian economy grew by 4.4%, with the sector surging at rates ranging between 14% and 16%, making it one of the strongest drivers of the national economy.

The ministry has launched incentive packages to fuel expansion, encourage export-oriented activities, and support operations in various outsourcing sectors.

These measures will solidify Egypt's position as a strategic growth partner for global institutions.

In 2022, Madbouly attended a similar summit during which several agreements were signed with 29 international companies that pledged to create 34,000 new job opportunities in Egypt. This number rose to 60,000 new jobs by the end of 2024.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).