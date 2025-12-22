Arab Finance: Tamweely Microfinance has completed the second issuance of its large-scale securitization program, with a total value of EGP 1.155 billion, as part of a broader EGP 5 billion program, as per an emailed press release.

The issuance is backed by a portfolio of future receivables from microfinance contracts valued at EGP 1.374 billion.

The issuance was structured across four tranches with varying maturities.

The first tranche amounted to EGP 340 million with a six-month term, followed by a second tranche worth EGP 460 million with a 12-month term.

The third tranche totaled EGP 285 million with an 18-month maturity, while the fourth tranche stood at EGP 70 million with a 24-month term.

Al Ahly Pharos managed the underwriting and subscription process, which saw strong demand from financial institutions and resulted in full subscription of the issuance.

Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy law firm acted as legal advisor.

Underwriting was carried out by Al Ahly Pharos, Suez Canal Bank, Banque du Caire, and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

Banque du Caire also served as the subscription recipient, while Suez Canal Bank acted as custodian, and Baker Tilly served as auditor.

The credit rating for the issuance was assigned by MERIS Middle East Ratings, which granted a P1 rating to the first and second tranches and an A- rating to the third and fourth tranches.

Looking ahead, Tamweely Microfinance plans to begin 2026 with an intensive expansion strategy that includes geographic growth and the launch of a new suite of financing products. The company is also in the process of applying for an Islamic finance license.

Established in 2017, Tamweely Microfinance is a non-banking financial institution with an issued and paid-up capital of EGP 225 million.

The company holds license number 6 to practice microfinance activity, a license to practice micro-financial leasing activity, and is registered in the financial lessors register under number 305 of 2023.

It has also obtained license number 5 to practice small and medium enterprise financing activity.