Arab Finance: International Company for Leasing (Incolease) has decided to raise its issued capital via the distribution of 1.601186-to-1 bonus shares, according to a bourse statement.

The capital will be increased to EGP 507.779 million from EGP 200 million.

The increase amounts to EGP 307.799 million distributed over 30.777 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 10 per share.

Hence, the bonus shares will be distributed to shareholders as of Wednesday, March 4th.

Only holders of the stock till Tuesday, March 3rd, are entitled to receive the bonus shares.

It is worth noting that this came in accordance with the decisions of both the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings held on February 25th and December 12th, respectively, last year.