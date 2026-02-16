Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved the Commercial International Bank Egypt’s (CIB) board’s decision to invite the ordinary general meeting (OGM) to review raising the bank's issued and paid-up capital from EGP 33.779 billion to EGP 34.051 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The EGX-listed lender plans to increase its capital by EGP 272.030 million, distributed across 27.203 million shares, with a nominal value of EGP 10 per share.

Hence, the OGM will be held on Sunday, March 15th, 2026, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The bank recorded consolidated net profits attributable to shareholders of EGP 82.238 billion in 2025, up 48.99% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 55.196 billion.