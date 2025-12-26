Cairo: The stock of Orascom Construction is currently experiencing a downward trajectory, supported by continued trading below the moving average. However, the price has managed to show positive signals from a significant demand area for its Egyptian Exchange (EGX) trading, according to Mubasher Trade Research.

The stock opened today's session, 25 December 2025, with a noticeable rise and an increase in trading volumes.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a positive divergence, which indicates a potential temporary easing in selling pressure.

A price correction, however, is possible due to today's strong session rise to levels of EGP 426.50 and EGP 424.30, in line with showing positive indicators, which can lead to a potential rebound to the EGP 443.60 level.

If the stock succeeds in surpassing the level, the next target will be at EGP 446.50.

Despite the limited technical rebound attempts, this trend comes within the overall context of the downward trajectory. But, to return to positivity, the stock must succeed in stabilizing above the resistance of EGP 465.

Mubasher Trade Research noted that it is important to maintain the support level at EGP 417.50 to prevent any medium-term declines, adding that if the price closes below this level, it is likely to target the area of EGP 408 and EGP 404.70.

Price Movement Summary

The Orascom Construction stock on EGX started 2025 with weak trading volumes, which led to price movement within a sideways range that lasted from January to May.

Starting from June, the stock saw a positive price behavior with an increase in trading volumes, entering a major upward trajectory and reaching a historic peak at EGP 513 in November, but it declined in December.

Important Note: This analysis relies solely on the foundations and tools of technical analysis and reflects a purely analytical perspective that may vary depending on the methods of interpretation and assessment. What is stated in this report should not be considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make any investment decisions; it is for monitoring and study purposes only. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

