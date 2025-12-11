Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of a settlement agreement between several government entities and South Valley Cement Company, as per a statement.

The agreement was prepared by the Technical Secretariat of the Ministerial Committee for Investment Contract Disputes Settlement.

The settlement is described as a step toward supporting cooperation between the public and private sectors and addressing ongoing disputes involving companies and state entities.

It aims to clarify investment procedures, protect the rights of both the state and investors, and help companies move forward with their plans.

The agreement also reflects the state’s focus on maintaining the operations of cement and building materials companies because of their role in meeting domestic demand and supporting development projects across various sectors.