Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, the first international branch of the United States’ top-ranked eye hospital, has officially commenced operations, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for specialised healthcare.

The new standalone facility in Mohamed Bin Zayed City follows the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s announcement last month on the establishment of the centre and is now fully operational, expanding access to world-class ophthalmic care across the region.

During a tour of the facility, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, reviewed the centre’s advanced diagnostic suites, surgical capabilities and patient-centred clinical workflows, alongside senior officials and executive leadership from Bascom Palmer in the United States and Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al Ghaithi said the launch reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to expanding access to specialised healthcare services and strengthening clinical excellence through global partnerships, reinforcing the emirate’s integrated and innovative healthcare ecosystem.

Spanning 70,000 square feet, the centre offers comprehensive ophthalmic services, including advanced diagnostics, refractive and laser treatments, and complex surgical care, supporting both routine and highly specialised eye conditions.

Abdul Rahim Jaffar, Board Member of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, said the project reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to provide access to advanced specialised care, education and research through international collaboration.

Dipen J. Parekh, CEO of the University of Miami Health System, noted that the Abu Dhabi centre has already begun integrating care pathways with Miami to enhance service continuity and shared quality outcomes.

Zain Kenderian, CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, said the centre delivers the same clinical standards and advanced technologies used in Miami, supported by customised digital systems designed for Abu Dhabi’s diverse population.

Medical leaders confirmed that initial clinical priorities include retinal, corneal, oncologic and paediatric ophthalmology, supporting immediate patient needs while building long-term specialist capacity.

The launch enables patients in the UAE and wider region to access advanced ophthalmic care locally, reducing the need for overseas travel. The centre also offers visa support, concierge services and recovery packages for GCC and international patients, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for specialised medical care.