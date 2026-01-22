The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the World Economic Forum today, announced the next stage of a partnership to advance intelligent health systems and healthy longevity, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in preventive and personalised health.

The signing took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Member of the World Economic Forum Leadership Council; Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, and Larry Fink, interim Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum and co-founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Today’s health systems are rich in individual innovation but held back by silos and a traditionally reactive approach. Through our collaboration with the World Economic Forum, we are shifting the global paradigm toward intelligent health infrastructure. Our goal is to build a personalised and proactive system that cares before it cures, enabling healthier, longer lives at a true population scale.”

The announcement follows the culmination of the previous phase of the partnership between the DOH and the Forum, which resulted in the co-authored white paper, A New Era for Digital Health: Abu Dhabi’s Leap to Health Intelligence. The paper outlines how Abu Dhabi has built a system that connects clinical, genomic, lifestyle and environmental data to predict risk, prevent disease and inform policy at population scale.

Shyam Bishen, Head of Health and Healthcare at the World Economic Forum, said, “As part of this next phase, Abu Dhabi will continue its role as a Global Pathfinder within the Forum’s Digital Healthcare Transformation platform, a global network that brings together more than 200 organisations across healthcare, technology, policy and investment to accelerate health system transformation worldwide.”

Abu Dhabi’s experience will continue to inform global dialogue and collaboration across several priority areas, including:

● The evolution of healthy living and healthy longevity, enabled by health intelligence

● The role of intelligent health systems in informing public health and broader policy decision-making

● The integration of digital technology, data and artificial intelligence at system scale

The work will also connect with the Forum’s broader health initiatives, including the Healthy Longevity Initiative, the Chief Health Officers Community, and the stakeholder-led Partnership for Health System Sustainability and Resilience, creating opportunities to link Abu Dhabi’s experience with global policy, industry and investment leaders.