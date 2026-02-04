World Health Expo (WHX) and World Health Expo Labs (WHX Labs) mark a decisive reinvention of what was once the Middle East’s most influential healthcare trade show. Formerly known as Arab Health, the platform has long been a cornerstone of regional healthcare commerce.

Today, under the WHX banner, it is asserting a far broader ambition — one that transcends geography and firmly anchors the event within a globally connected healthcare ecosystem.

The shift signals more than a rebrand; it reflects a strategic recalibration of purpose, positioning WHX and WHX Labs as engines of innovation, market access and cross-border collaboration at a time when healthcare systems worldwide are being reshaped by technology, policy and investment flows, says Solenne Singer, SVP, Informa, in an interview with TradeArabia’s Sree Bhat.

With a growing concentration of senior decision-makers, buyers and policy leaders, the event is evolving into a high-level strategy and deal-making platform. WHX will be held from February 9 to 12, while WHX Labs will be held from February 10 to 13 in Dubai.

Excerpts from the interview:

WHX marks a new chapter in the show’s history. What is fundamentally different about this edition in terms of vision and global positioning?

What we are seeing with WHX is the repositioning of what this event represents on the global healthcare calendar. For decades, the show, formerly Arab Health, has been the region’s most important healthcare marketplace, and that legacy remains incredibly strong. With the WHX branding, which includes WHX and WHX Labs, now moves beyond being defined by geography alone and instead positions itself as part of a globally connected World Health Expo platform.

The vision today is to accelerate innovation, market access, and cross-border collaboration. WHX and WHX Labs are designed as meeting points where healthcare systems, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators converge not just to showcase products but to actively shape the future of healthcare delivery.

Dubai plays a crucial role in that positioning. The city is uniquely placed between East and West, and both events reflect that by serving as a bridge between mature healthcare markets and rapidly developing systems across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and beyond. With the move to a city-wide healthcare week this year, with both events running in parallel, it showcases that ambition very clearly. It is healthcare at scale, with global relevance.

How large is WHX this year in numbers — exhibitors, countries represented and visitors?

The scale of both events this year is unprecedented and reflects the event's growing global importance. Across both exhibitions, we are expecting more than 235,000 professional visits, 4,800 exhibitors and participation from over 180 countries.

These are not just headline figures; they reflect the diversity of the global healthcare ecosystem now represented in Dubai, from multinational manufacturers and digital health leaders to hospital systems, regulators and next-generation innovators. It’s not just about the big number. In terms of the audience, as we are seeing a very high proportion of senior decision-makers, buyers and policy leaders, which reinforces our position as a serious business and strategy platform, not simply a trade exhibition.

The UAE is a relatively small healthcare market. Why does WHX still attract such strong global participation?

In terms of population, the UAE is a relatively small market. But healthcare today is not driven by population size; it’s driven by connectivity, ambition and investment. The UAE, and Dubai in particular, has positioned itself as a global hub for healthcare trade, innovation and policy dialogue, and WHX is a natural extension of that role.

What attracts global participation is access. In one week, in one location, companies can meet healthcare buyers and decision-makers from across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and increasingly Europe and Asia-Pacific. For many international organisations, WHX and WHX Labs is the most efficient way to engage with multiple growth markets simultaneously.

There is also a strong alignment with regional healthcare priorities, digital transformation, AI adoption, local manufacturing, supply chain resilience and preventive care. When you combine that with the ease of doing business in Dubai and the proven commercial outcomes, over $2.5 billion in business value generated in the last edition of WHX, it becomes clear why global participation continues to grow year-on-year.

How important is WHX today as a gateway to healthcare markets across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and global markets?

WHX has become one of the most essential gateways globally, bringing together markets that are often difficult to access individually. Many healthcare companies face fragmented regulatory environments, complex procurement processes and diverse healthcare needs across emerging markets. We are simplifying this.

By convening ministries of health, public and private healthcare providers, distributors, and manufacturers in one place, WHX and WHX Labs create a unique environment where partnerships are formed and market-entry strategies are shaped. The fact that attendees consistently come from more than 180 countries demonstrates how central the event has become to international healthcare engagement.

Importantly, this gateway role is not one-directional. It’s not only about global companies entering regional markets; it’s also about regional innovation, manufacturing and clinical expertise being showcased to the world.

The event is being held across two venues. What benefits does this bring, and what challenges does it pose?

Hosting WHX and WHX Labs simultaneously, across two venues, allows us to deliver depth and scale. Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai provides the space for the full WHX marketplace, covering medical equipment, healthcare infrastructure, digital health, wellness, while Dubai World Trade Centre hosts WHX Labs, a highly specialised platform focused on laboratory medicine, diagnostics, and precision health.

Each venue has a distinct purpose and audience focus, allowing attendees to engage more deeply with the areas most relevant to them. At the same time, the two venues are strategically connected, enabling attendees to move between them as part of a broader healthcare week experience.

What are the key co-located events and conferences alongside WHX, and how do they strengthen the overall proposition?

One of the greatest strengths of both exhibitions is the content programme. As part of the events, we deliver a comprehensive portfolio of CME-accredited conferences, certified training programmes and executive-level forums. These are not add-ons; they are integral to the event's value.

For WHX this year, content will be shaped around three major stages, Visionary, Future X and Frontiers, each designed to address different dimensions of healthcare leadership, from policy and investment to AI, digital health, clinical innovation and sustainability. These stages bring global thought leaders into dialogue with regional stakeholders, creating a robust exchange of ideas.

WHX Labs further strengthens the proposition by adding deep scientific and clinical content in diagnostics, genomics and precision medicine. Together, both exhibitions ensure that it is as much about learning and strategic insight as it is about business.

Which major healthcare trends will dominate WHX this year — particularly in digital health, AI and medical technology?

Digital health and AI will be front and centre, but with a noticeable shift from experimentation to implementation. We are seeing strong demand for solutions that deliver measurable outcomes. For example, AI that improves clinical decision-making, automation that reduces operational pressure, and digital platforms that integrate seamlessly into care pathways.

The Future X (formerly the Transformation Zone) serves as WHX’s platform for discussing and showcasing innovations in health. It brings together entrepreneurs, investors, digital experts, and healthcare institutions to exchange ideas, develop partnerships, and explore scalable solutions.

Our Visionary Stage, which includes our AI & Digital Health feature, will feature a dedicated two-day program focused on real-world AI deployments across agentic AI and robotics, interoperability, governance, and cybersecurity, with case studies that take AI beyond pilots and into clinical and operational transformation.

Shaping the breakthroughs that will deliver tomorrow’s healthcare, the Frontiers Stage will feature the Biotech & Life Sciences track, where biotech, AI, and synthetic biology unite to accelerate discovery and clinical breakthroughs. See how global collaboration is taking science from lab to patient faster than ever.

Diagnostics and precision health, particularly through WHX Labs, are gaining prominence as foundational elements of modern healthcare systems.

What’s important is that these trends are not presented in isolation. Both events increasingly focus on how technology intersects with workforce challenges, sustainability, access and patient experience. That systems-level perspective is what resonates with healthcare leaders today.

How clearly is the shift towards preventive, personalised and value-based healthcare reflected at the event?

The shift is evident and increasingly embedded across both WHX and WHX Labs. Preventive and personalised healthcare is reflected not only in conference agendas, which cover wellness, longevity, women’s health, and oncology, but also in the solutions showcased on the exhibition floor.

Value-based healthcare is a significant theme, especially for health systems under financial pressure. What we will see over the week are discussions moving beyond theory to practical examples: how data supports outcome measurement, how diagnostics enable earlier intervention, and how digital tools help optimise care pathways.

This reflects a broader global transition from volume to value, and we want to ensure we are providing a platform where different regions can learn from each other’s experiences in making that transition.

How prominent are themes such as resilient supply chains and regional healthcare manufacturing at WHX?

These themes have grown significantly in prominence over recent years. The pandemic highlighted the vulnerabilities in global supply chains, and healthcare leaders are now actively seeking more resilient, diversified and regionally anchored models.

Our events bring together manufacturers, distributors and procurement leaders to address these challenges directly. In addition, we see strong interest in regional manufacturing partnerships, technology transfer, and local capability building, particularly aligned with national healthcare strategies across the Middle East.

Beyond visibility, what tangible business value does WHX deliver to exhibitors and visitors?

We have consistently delivered high-quality engagement with decision-makers, structured networking opportunities and a commercial environment designed to support deal-making. WHX last year generated $2.57 billion in business value; for WHX Labs, the figure was $621 million.

For exhibitors, this translates into real leads, partnerships and distribution agreements. For visitors, it means access to solutions, insights and relationships that directly support operational and strategic objectives. The educational component further enhances this value by enabling faster adoption and more informed purchasing decisions.

How important has deal-making and investment activity become within WHX?

This is a fundamental part of our success and popularity. Our healthcare events have been designed to create early-stage conversations that evolve into structured partnerships over successive editions, and investment discussions become more formalised. The expanded healthcare week format strengthens this dynamic by bringing a broader investment and innovation audience into Dubai at the same time.

How do you see WHX evolving over the next few years as healthcare becomes more digital and outcome-driven?

WHX will continue to evolve in line with the healthcare systems it serves. We will see greater emphasis on outcomes, implementation and impact, as well as more about what delivers real change at scale.

Ultimately, our evolution is about relevance. As healthcare becomes more complex, more digital, and more outcome-driven, we will continue to provide a platform where the global healthcare community can come together constructively.

