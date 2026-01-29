The UAE Integrative Medicine Council (UAEIMC) has convened its inaugural meeting in Abu Dhabi under the chairpersonship of Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The meeting approved the strategic directions of the Council for a new era of evidence-based, holistic healthcare in the UAE, integrating traditional and complementary medicine into conventional treatment pathways.

Addressing the Council’s mandate to embed integrative medicine within the national healthcare system, Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the UAE Integrative Medicine Council, said, “The UAE is charting a new course for global healthcare; one that honours our rich heritage and embraces the precision of modern science. Our work ensures that integrative medicine becomes a trusted, data-backed pillar of healthcare, providing our community with greater choice and a more holistic patient journey and empowering citizens and residents to live longer and healthier lives.”

The UAE Integrative Medicine Council’s roadmap is defined by seven strategic pillars designed to transform the nation’s healthcare landscape. At its core, the Council is establishing robust governance to provide a strong regulatory framework for the entire integrative medicine ecosystem. This foundation supports integrated provision, which focuses on systematically merging traditional and complementary healthcare services into modern, evidence-based treatment pathways.

To ensure these services are available to all, the Council is prioritising equitable access by expanding insurance coverage and implementing coordinated guidelines for citizens and residents. To support the long-term sustainability of this model, the Council will promote education and capacity building to develop national talent and a future-ready workforce.

Furthermore, the Council is committed to research and innovation to advance evidence-based practices through scientific inquiry. This is bolstered by a focus on growth and collaboration, building local and international partnerships and investments necessary to scale the sector.

Finally, the Council’s strategy emphasises engagement, actively promoting public awareness and participation to ensure the widespread acceptance and trust of integrative medicine practices across the community.

As the lead body responsible for integrating proven traditional and complementary practices with conventional treatments, the Council, established by the UAE Cabinet in September 2025, is committed to the revival and regulation of 13 key practice areas, including Emirati Traditional Medicine.

To ensure clinical safety and standardisation, the Council’s leadership, supported by senior government stakeholders, will oversee dedicated working groups focused on policy, research, and talent development, building a future-ready healthcare workforce.

This national ambition will be showcased on the global stage during the Council’s participation in WHX Labs at the World Health Expo in Dubai from 9th to 12th February 2026. This strategic presence aims to position the UAE as a world leader in preventative healthcare while driving international investment and collaboration across the sector.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the nation’s health, education, regulation, research, and financing sectors. The Council members include Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP); Dr. AbdulRahman bin AbdulManan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Khaled Mohamed Salem Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman, Department of Health, Abu Dhabi; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General, Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman, Sharjah Health Authority; Hamad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director-General, National Projects Office (NPO); Dr. Fatima Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Director-General, Emirates Drug Establishment; Faris Saif Faris Al Mazrouei, Adviser, Presidential Court.