Theeb Rent a Car Company has inked a long-term vehicle leasing contract valued at SAR 110.40 million with HungerStation Company, according to a bourse disclosure.

Under the four-year agreement, Theeb Rent a Car will lease 2,000 vehicles to HungerStation, with deliveries scheduled in batches within the first half (H1) of 2026.

The contract is part of the listed company’s strategic expansion plan, aimed at boosting operational growth and providing high-quality services to commercial partners, government entities, and companies.

The positive financial impact of the deal is expected to appear in the company’s financial statements starting from the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

In October 2025, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved Theeb Rent a Car’s request to raise its capital to SAR 659.71 million from SAR 430 million.

