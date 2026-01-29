RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has recalled 265 Škoda vehicles of various models manufactured between 2012 and 2021.

This was due to a defect in the driver-side airbag inflator, which may cause the airbag to rupture and release sharp metal fragments in the event of a collision, potentially leading to serious injuries.

The ministry urged vehicle owners to verify whether their vehicle identification number is affected via Recalls.sa and to contact the local dealer, SAMACO Motors, at the toll-free number 8001180099 to carry out the required repairs free of charge.

The ministry also noted that it publishes recall campaigns for defective goods and products through the Products Recall Centre website.

Saudi Gazette report