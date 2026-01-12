The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has invited local and international companies to participate in the development and operation of the Kuwait Motor Auction and Auto Showroom Project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) notice has been issued for the mega project, which is being procured on a Design, Finance, Build, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DFBOMT) basis, KAPP announced on Sunday.

The project will be implemented on a plot of land with an approximate area of 500,000 square metres (sqm), located in Al Jahra Governorate.

KAPP said the project aims to establish a modern, integrated, and purpose-built vehicle auction facility, supported by car showrooms and ancillary technical and logistics services, operating through an integrated physical and digital auction system, to serve as a centralised and regulated marketplace for vehicle trading in Kuwait.

It said the project is open to investors and operators, both from within and outside Kuwait, possessing relevant expertise and proven track records in comparable projects related to vehicle auctions, vehicle-related services, logistics services, commercial developments, and digital platform.

The deadline for submission of EOIs is 12:00 PM noon on 29 January 2026 by email, accompanied by a signed covering letter, which is to be delivered by hand.

The project will feature:

Auction Lanes with Integrated physical and digital auction channels

Automotive Logistics Facilities

Car Showrooms and Display Areas

Multiple Market Participants Platform serving individuals, dealers, financial institutions, insurance companies, fleet operators, and government entities.

Advanced Automotive Services Including Inspection & Certification; Storage & Yards and Repair Centres

Logistics Park – Automotive Parts Hub to provide centralised warehousing and distribution for automotive spare parts with loading/unloading docks; a Distribution Centre and an Office Block

Car Storage Service with covered parking, climate-controlled indoor storage and value-added services that include battery maintenance; cleaning & and detailing and insurance.

A Retail Mall that includes automotive accessories & parts; fast service stations (car wash, tinting, minor repairs) and cafés & restaurants.

In September 2025, KAPP announced that the advisory services contract for the project has been awarded to a consortium led by Dar Al Khaleej Engineering Consultancy, and including KPMG Advisory and AlHamad Legal Group with the mandate to prepare the feasibility study and the proposal process, which includes preparation of qualification and tender documents, procedures for qualifying investors, supervising the technical, financial, legal, and environmental areas of the project, and coordinating with investors until the end of the financial close.

An October 2025 report by Kuwait Times news portal said the project was being relaunched by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

