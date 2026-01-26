RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced on Sunday the recall of 1,778 BAIC BJ40 model vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2025 due to a defective brake system. It was detected that there is a defect in the brake booster that could impair the braking system's operation while driving, increasing the risk of an accident.

The ministry urged owners to check if their vehicle's chassis number is included in the recall by visiting http://Recalls.sa and to contact the local dealer, Petromin Automotive Company, at the toll-free number 8004420020 to arrange for free repairs.

It is worthy to note that the Ministry of Commerce publishes recall campaigns for defective goods and products through the Defective Products Recall Center website: http://Recalls.sa.

