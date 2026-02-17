Toyota has launched the all-new RAV4 in the Middle East, marking a full model change for one of the brand’s most consistently popular vehicles worldwide.

Evolving with a refined new design, enhanced driving performance, and a suite of advanced technologies, the latest RAV4 reinforces Toyota’s commitment to delivering vehicles that seamlessly integrate everyday usability with a spirit of adventure.

Since its introduction in 1994 as a pioneer of the monocoque SUV, the RAV4 has continuously redefined expectations of what a recreational vehicle can be. Designed to bridge the gap between city driving and outdoor exploration, the RAV4 created an entirely new category that combined the comfort and accessibility of a passenger vehicle with the versatility of an SUV. Over nearly three decades, it has grown into a global success, embraced by customers across diverse markets and lifestyles, including the Middle East.

With this latest generation, Toyota builds on that legacy by delivering a RAV4 that is more capable, more efficient, and more intelligent than ever before. The all-new RAV4 has been developed around the philosophy that “Life is an Adventure,” ensuring drivers can move confidently between their everyday routines and extraordinary moments, supported by comfort, safety, and peace of mind.

Electrification remains central to the RAV4 story. As one of Toyota’s earliest and most successful platforms for hybrid adoption, the RAV4 has played a key role in advancing electrified mobility in line with the company’s multi-pathway approach. The new model continues that journey through the adoption of Toyota’s 5th generation hybrid electric system, delivering stronger acceleration, improved fuel efficiency, and a smoother driving experience without the need for external charging.

As the core powertrain for the Middle East, the hybrid system offers the convenience and familiarity of a petrol vehicle, combined with the benefits of electrification. Drivers can enjoy responsive performance and confident power delivery, while also benefiting from excellent fuel efficiency suited to both urban commuting and longer journeys. By making electrification accessible and practical, the new RAV4 supports Toyota’s broader efforts toward carbon neutrality while enhancing everyday usability for customers across the region.

Yoshinori Futonagane, Chief Engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “The challenge we faced during development was exactly an adventure. ‘Life is an Adventure’ is the core philosophy behind RAV4, and in developing this new generation, we focused on the values of ‘Go anywhere’ and ‘Do anything.’ Our goal was to ensure that customers feel comfort and peace of mind in both their ordinary and extraordinary lives, while also designing a vehicle that captures the spirit of adventure from within.”

Visually, the all-new RAV4 introduces a refined yet confident design that reflects its evolved capabilities. For the Middle East, the model is offered in two renewed styles: Core and Adventure, each expressing a distinct interpretation of the RAV4 character. The Core style emphasizes a clean, modern appearance suited to urban environments, while maintaining the robust proportions expected of an SUV. The Adventure style adopts a more rugged design language, highlighting RAV4’s readiness for light off-road use and outdoor exploration.

Inside the cabin, the new RAV4 focuses on functionality and driver engagement. An updated interior architecture groups key controls and displays intuitively, reducing eye movement and enhancing ease of operation. High-quality materials, improved ergonomics, and thoughtful layout choices create a welcoming space that supports both daily driving and longer journeys. Enhanced body rigidity and platform refinements contribute to improved ride comfort, reduced noise, and a more composed driving feel across varying road conditions.

Further enhancing driver comfort and awareness, select variants of the all new RAV4 are equipped with a Head-Up Display that projects essential driving information directly onto the windshield, allowing drivers to access key data without taking their eyes off the road. A Panoramic Moon Roof is also available, filling the cabin with natural light and creating an open, spacious atmosphere from front to rear. An electric sunshade helps block direct sunlight when needed for consistent clarity in all driving conditions.

Driving performance has been further elevated through a combination of platform improvements and intelligent control systems. The new RAV4 benefits from enhanced body rigidity, optimized suspension tuning, and strengthened off-road capability through features such as Trail Mode, which supports confident progress on uneven or low-grip surfaces. These advancements allow the vehicle to remain stable and composed whether navigating city streets, highways, or light off-road terrain.

Technology plays a central role in the new RAV4’s evolution. The model is equipped with an all-new version of Toyota Safety Sense (TSS4), offering enhanced detection capabilities and broader operational support across a wide range of driving scenarios. Improvements to systems such as the Pre-Collision System and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control contribute to smoother, more intuitive assistance, supporting the driver in avoiding hazards and reducing fatigue on longer journeys.

Complementing these safety enhancements is Toyota’s latest-generation Audio Multimedia system, designed to deliver a more personalized and connected experience. Available with a 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch display, paired with a 12.3-inch combination meter, the system offers improved graphics, faster responsiveness, and enhanced customization. Drivers can tailor information displays to their preferences, ensuring key data is presented clearly and intuitively. - TradeArabia News Service

