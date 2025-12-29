Turkey's Esas Holding ‍says ‍it applied to ​the Capital Markets Board ⁠on Friday regarding the ⁠conversion of its shares ‌in Pegasus Airlines into tradeable shares ⁠on Istanbul's main BIST 100 index.

Esas Holding said ⁠in a ​statement on Monday that it will ‍not sell the shares, ​constituting 10% of the airline's capital, "on or outside the relevant stock exchange markets" for three years after they are converted into tradeable ⁠shares.

Pegasus' shares ‌were down 2.2% at 0735 ‌GMT.

(Writing ⁠By Arda Dipova; Editing ⁠by Daren Butler)