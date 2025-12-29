PHOTO
Turkey's Esas Holding says it applied to the Capital Markets Board on Friday regarding the conversion of its shares in Pegasus Airlines into tradeable shares on Istanbul's main BIST 100 index.
Esas Holding said in a statement on Monday that it will not sell the shares, constituting 10% of the airline's capital, "on or outside the relevant stock exchange markets" for three years after they are converted into tradeable shares.
Pegasus' shares were down 2.2% at 0735 GMT.
