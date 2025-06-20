Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman continues its diligent diplomatic efforts to contain the unprecedented escalation resulting from Israel's military aggression against Iran, which

has ignited the current regional tension. Oman has reaffirmed its steadfast position rejecting military escalation and violations of state sovereignty, emphasizing that the

only way to address the crisis lies in a serious return to the diplomatic path, aiming to reach a just agreement and save the region from an abyss with unknown consequences

that could impact the entire world. In this context, His Excellency Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi, held phone calls on Wednesday with his Russian and Chinese

counterparts as part of a series of calls with various brotherly and friendly countries.

The discussions focused on the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, stressing

that Israel is the aggressor, violatin UN Carter and obstructing peace efforts, including the recent American-Iranian negotiations aimed at preventing nuclear proliferation. The

ministers agreed that a military solution is ineffective and that achieving an early ceasefire would pave the way for a return to the negotiating table to address the nuclear

issue in a manner that ensures stability and peace for all. During the call, the Minister and His Excellency Sergey Lavrov agreed that this

unprecedented escalation violates United Nations Charter, renewing their call for an immediate halt to these attacks and their expansion, as well as refraining from targeting

nuclear facilities to prevent the risks of nuclear radiation. The Russian Minister also expressed his country's deep appreciation for Oman's mediation efforts, affirming the

Russian Federation's support for these negotiations, diplomatic channels, political solutions, and their utmost importance in establishing international peace and security.

On the other hand, His Excellency Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, emphasized that the nuclear issue cannot be resolved outside the scope of diplomatic efforts and that Israel's

attacks on Iranian territory constitute a clear and blatant violation of UN Charter and the principles of international law. He also affirmed his agreement with Oman's position and highly valued the Sultanate's tireless efforts to promote peace and facilitate negotiation pathways.

