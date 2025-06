CAIRO: Bahrain said on Monday that it has shut down its airspace temporarily as a "precaution" after Iran attacked the Al Udeid U.S. military base in Doha.

Bahrain is home to the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, whose area of responsibility includes the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. (Reporting by Jaidaa Taha; Editing by Toby Chopra)