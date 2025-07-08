Muscat – Oman ranked fourth globally among developing economies in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) for greenfield projects in information and communications technology infrastructure between 2020 and 2024, according to the World Investment Report 2025 released by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The report highlights Oman’s growing role as a regional hub for digital infrastructure, innovation and emerging technologies. The sultanate’s ranking reflects its success in attracting substantial digital-related investment, surpassing several advanced economies.

Government Communication Centre stated that Oman attracted foreign investment worth US$1.7bn in digital infrastructure projects during this period. The volume of new investments in the digital economy nearly tripled, driven by implementation of the National Digital Economy Programme and broader national efforts to transform Oman into a knowledge-based economy.

Mexico tops the list in the category with US$5.2bn in investment, followed by Nigeria (US$4.3bn), Malaysia (US$2.2bn), and Brazil (US$1.6bn) ranked fifth.

The achievement underscores the sultanate’s strategic vision under Oman Vision 2040 to diversify the economy and enhance its attractiveness as a destination for technology-driven investment. It also reflects the effectiveness of national policies aimed at improving digital readiness and fostering a competitive, innovation-led investment environment.

In 2024, Oman launched the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Digital Technologies, which will run through to 2026. The programme aims to boost the ICT sector’s role in the economy and align national capabilities with global advancements in AI.

Key components of the programme include introduction of AI and data analysis in school curricula to build essential digital skills among youth, and development of a national open data platform to support entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers.

A national research centre for AI will also be established to advance academic and scientific research, while an AI studio will offer sector-specific solutions for professionals and institutions.

The programme targets a rise in Oman’s position in the global Government Readiness Index for AI and aims to increase the digital economy’s contribution to GDP from 2% in 2021 to 10% by 2040. These efforts underline Oman’s commitment to building a resilient, tech-driven economy.

