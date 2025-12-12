Muscat: The Republic of Korea and the Sultanate of Oman hosted the Korea–Oman Joint Seminar on Sustainable Water Resources Management on December 9, 2025, in Muscat. The seminar brought together government agencies, water authorities, and industry leaders from both countries to share policy insights, exchange technical expertise, and identify avenues for enhanced cooperation in the water sector.

Co-hosted by the Embassy of Korea in Muscat, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment of Korea, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources of Oman, the event was organized by the Korea Water Partnership (KWP) and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Muscat Office, with active participation from public and private sector stakeholders.

The program featured policy discussions and technology-focused presentations aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration in sustainable water management. Key topics included non-revenue water (NRW) reduction, advancements in desalination and wastewater treatment, and smart water network and infrastructure innovation.

Following the seminar, business-to-business (B2B) meetings were held to explore future cooperation, joint projects, and technology-based partnerships in the water industry.

The seminar reaffirmed the shared commitment of Korea and Oman to ensuring long-term water sustainability amid rising climate and resource challenges. Both sides expressed strong willingness to pursue follow-up feasibility studies, continued technical exchange, and a long-term cooperation framework moving forward.

