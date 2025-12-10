Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital is partnering with KAIO, a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol, to explore tokenised access to its private market investment strategies for qualified institutional and accredited investors.

The initiative aims to assess how KAIO’s regulated digital infrastructure could facilitate secure, compliant access to alternative investment opportunities, Mubadala Capital said in a statement.

The move is part of Mubadala Capital’s effort to evaluate technologies that enhance efficiency and investor experience across private markets.

DeFi uses new technology to remove third parties such as banks and other traditional financial institutions in financial transactions, according to Investopedia.

KAIO’s platform has attracted more than $200 million in on-chain institutional assets.

“The partnership reflects Mubadala Capital’s continued commitment to broadening access to institutional investment strategies through secure and innovative financial infrastructure,” said Fatima Al Noaimi and Max Franzetti, Co-Heads of Mubadala Capital Solutions.

Mubadala Capital is leaning into the future of how real-world assets can be tokenised and made globally accessible without compromising compliance, governance, or investor protections, said Shrey Rastogi, CEO of KAIO.

