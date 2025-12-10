The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has partnered with China International Capital Corporation (CICC) to set up an investment corridor to accelerate two-way capital flows between the emirate and China.

ADIO and CICC will developing structures that will allow Abu Dhabi-based institutional investors to participate directly in China’s capital markets. The new venture will also identify Chinese companies seeking to expand operations to Abu Dhabi.

The offerings also include a two-way market-access advisory, and ESG-linked financing covering green bonds, transition-linked loans and sustainable private equity.

The Asian investment bank will base its regional investment banking operations in Abu Dhabi. The partnership coincides with the launch of Abu Dhabi’s new FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster, with the aim to expand the emirate’s financial sector in high-growth areas.

