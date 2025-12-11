Goldman Sachs has set up its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia with a new office in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

The investment bank said the move “reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to Saudi Arabia and gives Goldman Sachs the capacity to grow its presence in the kingdom”.

Goldman Sachs has had a presence in Saudi since 2008.

Omar Alzaim remains the CEO of Goldman Sachs Saudi.

On Wednesday, the bank’s finance chief Denis Coleman told Reuters this year was on track to become​the second biggest in history for announced mergers and acquisitions industrywide, presenting an encouraging sign for 2026.

According to LSEG Deals Intelligence data, Goldman Sachs drove dealmaking activity in the region over the first three quarters of 2025, topping the M&A league table in MENA with 24 deals valued at $104 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

