Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank (SDB) provided financing worth SAR8 billion ($2.13 billion) to individuals and entrepreneurs across various sectors and segments in 2025.

It provided SAR3.1 billion financing to entrepreneurs and small and emerging enterprises, benefiting 8,000 businesses in 2025.

Financing for freelancers and productive families reached SAR2.8 billion, benefiting 65,000 citizens, while total social financing amounted to SAR2 billion, supporting 35,000 citizens.

The number of beneficiaries from its loans has reached 100,000 citizens and businesses, the bank said.

The bank achieved all its objectives for 2025 in financing and development support, alongside expanding its non-financial services, it said.

This announcement was made during the Board of Directors meeting for the fourth quarter of 2025, chaired by Eng Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, and Chairman of the bank’s Board of Directors.

He stated: “The Social Development Bank, a key pillar in financing entrepreneurs and small businesses, plays a vital role in empowering the nation’s youth to turn their ideas into productive projects, contributing to a sustainable, innovative economy and advancing the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

In 2025, SDB continued to strengthen its non-financial services portfolio as a cornerstone for empowering entrepreneurs and supporting project sustainability. Approximately 61,000 beneficiaries received empowerment and development services offered by the bank through its specialised programs. Jada 30, the largest business community in the Middle East, also expanded reaching 13 branches across the Kingdom and supporting 4,300 businesses, 1,300 of which were established in 2025.

