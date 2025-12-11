Doha - Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari on Wednesday unveiled the main features of Qatar’s general budget for 2026, providing a comprehensive overview of projected expenditures, expected revenues, and the government’s contracting plans for the coming fiscal year.

He also reviewed key economic indicators for 2025 and outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of the private sector as an engine of sustainable national growth.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the minister said the 2026 fiscal plan reinforces Qatar’s commitment to the balanced financial framework it has adopted in recent years. This approach, he noted, prioritises financial sustainability, efficient public spending, and steady economic expansion, all in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Kuwari emphasised that the 2026 budget is designed to support macroeconomic stability while ensuring the continued implementation of strategic development programmes and infrastructure projects.

