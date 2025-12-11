Muscat – Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by the Directorate General of Labour in the Governorate of South Batinah, has announced the availability of new job and work opportunities within the private sector institutions across the governorate.

These positions cater to various specialisations and qualifications. Interested individuals wishing to compete and nominate themselves for the advertised opportunities may submit their applications through the Ministry’s electronic portal via the website www.mol.gov.om. Alternatively, applicants can register and apply for the jobs using the “MAAK” app.

The Ministry encourages all eligible citizens to take advantage of these openings as part of its ongoing efforts to facilitate employment and regulate the labour market.

