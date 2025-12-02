Muscat – Ministry of Labour (MoL) in Oman, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, has announced a number of vacant positions. These opportunities are open exclusively to male applicants who hold a university degree or a Post Secondary Diploma.

The ministry has confirmed the dates for receiving applications. Prospective candidates can submit their applications starting from December 2, 2025, and the application window will close on December 9, 2025.

For comprehensive details regarding the vacancies and the application process, interested individuals are advised to visit the designated recruitment website (https://taj.mol.gov.om/taj/) , and for further enquiries, contact can be made via the dedicated telephone number (1414)

