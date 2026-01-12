Gold prices in Egypt are relatively stable on Monday, with the 24-karat gold price registering EGP 6,966.16 per gram for buying and EGP 6,907.88 for selling, Dahab Masr’s data showed.

By 1:31 pm, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 6,096 per gram for purchasing and EGP 6,045 for selling.

Meanwhile, the international gold ounce price reached $4,588.2 for buying and $4,587.3 for selling.

Earlier today, global gold prices climbed by 2%, breaking through $4,600.

Reuters attributed the new hike to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s criminal investigation by the Trump administration.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).