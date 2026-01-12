Muscat – The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has officially commenced the circulation of a new RO 1 polymer banknote, marking a historic milestone on Accession Day.

This issuance represents the first of its kind in the history of Omani currency, moving away from traditional cotton substrates to a durable polymer material. Released to coincide with the national celebrations on January 11, 2026, the banknote is designed to reflect Omani national identity and modern achievements.

The front features the Oman Botanic Garden, while the reverse depicts the Sayyid Tarik bin Taimour Cultural Complex alongside the Duqm Port and Refinery. Incorporating advanced security features such as a large transparent window and optically variable ink, the new note will circulate alongside existing currency as legal tender for all transactions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

