DOHA: Pepperstone, founded in 2010 in Melbourne, has grown into one of the world’s most respected online forex and CFD brokers, serving traders across more than 150 countries through a network of highly regulated entities.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar Tribune’sSatyendra Pathak on the sidelines of Money Expo Qatar, Gescard Hessen, MENA Head of Sales at Pepperstone, shared his insights on the region’s fast-evolving trading landscape, the growing appetite for advanced trading technologies, and the company’s strategic expansion across the Middle East.

Speaking on the sidelines of the exhibition, Hessen highlighted the rapid rise in trader education, the strengthening ecosystem in markets like Qatar, and Pepperstone’s commitment to maintaining the highest global standards of compliance, transparency, and client protection.

Excerpts:

Question: What is your first impression of the Money Expo Qatar, and what motivated Pepperstone to participate?

Answer: My first impression is very positive. As the head of sales for MENA, I can say the Middle East is one of the fastest-growing trading ecosystems globally. Pepperstone has been regulated in the DIFC since 2019, and we are now expanding into several GCC countries. We see traders in the region becoming more educated, more willing to learn, and looking for advanced platforms and better technology. The Middle East also has excellent infrastructure — strong payment systems, widespread digital adoption, and modern tools. All this makes the region the right place to invest, and exhibitions like this allow us to meet traders, partners and IBs directly.

Q: What are Pepperstone’s immediate priorities for expansion in the MENA region?

A: Localisation is our top priority. We want to reach each country individually. That’s why we’re participating in expos across the Arab world. Listening to traders and partners helps us understand what each market needs — because every region has its own characteristics. Knowing these differences allows us to build strong, relevant trading communities.

Q: How do you ensure consistent client protection across Pepperstone’s many global regulators?

A: Regulators set the rules, and we follow them strictly. Pepperstone adheres to compliance requirements “by the book,” ensuring both efficient execution and the safety of client funds. We segregate client accounts with top-tier banks and maintain strong compliance systems. Security of funds and security of trading both matter — and we take both very seriously.

Q: What initiatives are you taking to improve risk awareness among retail traders in MENA?

A: Education in the region is rising, and we want to support that. We run educational programmes, conduct workshops, and attend expos like this one to engage directly with traders — especially beginners. Professional traders already understand the tools and the risks. Our focus is to guide newcomers, help them build proper trading discipline, and give them the right parameters to trade responsibly.

Q: Which recent technology upgrades offer the biggest advantage to active traders in the region?

A: AI integration is the biggest advancement. AI is now part of trading — from generating signals to supporting expert advisors and predicting market conditions. But AI alone is not enough. It must go hand-in-hand with human judgment. Technology assists, but the final decision should always rest with the trader.

Q: What trading trends or behaviours are you seeing among MENA clients right now?

A: Traders here are rapidly adopting AI and automated tools. What used to take hours — such as analysing charts or back-testing — now takes seconds. They’re using expert advisors, algorithmic tools, and advanced analytics. With strong local infrastructure, traders are using technology efficiently and confidently.

Q: Which CFD products are gaining the most traction in the region? Any new ones planned?

A: Trading goes in cycles. Gold remains strong as always. Cryptocurrencies — especially Bitcoin — have been gaining significant traction. Earlier, people traded crypto mostly through exchanges; now many prefer CFD brokers because of the higher leverage options and flexibility. As for new products, I cannot reveal specific instruments yet, but we always evaluate market demand.

Q: How is Pepperstone preparing for a future shaped by AI and tighter regulations?

A: There is no special preparation needed because Pepperstone is already heavily regulated — by more than eight major authorities globally. We operate under ASIC in Australia, FCA in the UK, CySEC in Cyprus, DFSA in Dubai, CMA in Africa, and several others. We are already compliant at the highest standards, and we continuously follow all rules across jurisdictions. Our global reputation matters, and compliance is at the core of our identity.

Q: How do you view Qatar as a market for Pepperstone, and what are your expectations from this exhibition?

A: Qatar is following the same successful path as the largest financial hubs in the region. The trading community, the infrastructure, and the level of financial awareness are all growing quickly. We see a strong future here, with a large margin for growth. Not many brokers have entered Qatar yet, but traders here are actively looking for reliable and genuine brokers — and Pepperstone is here to support that demand.

