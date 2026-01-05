RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has approved the localization of key procurement-related professions in the private sector, as part of broader efforts to empower national talent and expand employment opportunities for citizens.

The decision, issued on Nov. 30, 2025, applies to private-sector establishments employing three or more workers and sets a 70% localization requirement for targeted procurement roles.

The move is part of ongoing initiatives to strengthen the participation of national talent in the labor market, particularly in private-sector functions that play a central role in business operations and supply chains.

According to the ministry, the decision aims to provide high-quality and motivating job opportunities for citizens, increase the contribution of national talent to the private sector, and enhance the overall competitiveness of the workforce within the national economic system.

To support implementation, a range of assistance programs will be made available to affected establishments. These include support for recruitment, onboarding and employee retention, access to training and qualification programs, wage support through the Human Resources Development Fund, and initiatives to promote professional stability.

The policy is intended to support national competencies, create sustainable career paths for citizens, and ensure long-term employment growth driven by skilled national talent, in line with broader human capital development and private-sector growth objectives.

