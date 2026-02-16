Bahrain - The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has launched its 2026-2030 strategic cycle, pivoting towards a ‘surgical’ data-driven model following a two-decade period in which it injected more than BD2.6 billion into the national economy.

The new five-year roadmap, approved by a board chaired by Prime Minister’s Court Minister Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, transitions the fund from broad-based assistance to high-impact support designed to cement the private sector as the kingdom’s primary growth engine.

The strategy follows a record 2025 performance where Tamkeen facilitated more than 52,900 economic opportunities, including 20,800 job placements for Bahrainis. The fund has now supported more than 300,000 individual opportunities and 92,000 enterprises since its 2006 inception.

“Our focus is squarely on directing resources towards sectors that generate the highest economic value,” chief executive officer Maha Mofeez told a Press conference yesterday.

She noted that the 2026 plan is underpinned by a robust economy, with real GDP growing four per cent year-on-year as of Q3 2025 and the non-oil sector contributing 85pc of total output.

The 2026-2030 cycle will focus on four priorities: targeting high-value sectors, creating specialised career pathways, stimulating private sector financing, and tightening governance.

A key initiative includes a programme to train 50,000 Bahrainis in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030.

To support this transition, deputy chief executive for strategy and insights Alya Al Aali announced the upcoming launch of a ‘Tamkeen Bahrain’ mobile app to streamline digital services, while deputy chief executive of programme design and delivery Khalid Al Bayat confirmed a new programme bundle is being designed to address evolving labour market needs.

