RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced on Thursday the launch of the second phase of the Nitaqat Al-Mutawar Program. This program aims to create more than 340,000 additional jobs for Saudi citizens in the private sector during three years.

The ministry revealed that the first phase of this program has contributed to employing more than 550,000 Saudis in the private sector over the last three years since its launch in 2022, surpassing the first target of 340,000 jobs. This program has been instrumental in stimulating the private sector to localize jobs, reduce unemployment rates and enhance Saudi workforce participation in the private sector.

The launch of the second phase builds upon the success achieved by the first phase. The ministry affirmed that the new phase of the Nitaqat program will support increased citizen participation in the labor market, create quality job opportunities, and achieve a sustainable balance between supply and demand. This will support the growth of the national economy and strengthen the private sector's confidence in the long term.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi emphasized that the new phase was carefully designed to strike a balance between stimulating localization and supporting the growth of the private sector. “The program is based on a comprehensive analysis of the labor market and the capabilities of establishments across various sectors. The program aims to achieve this goal by creating more jobs for Saudi nationals in the private sector,” he said.

Al-Rajhi noted that the experiences of previous phases of Nitaqat have confirmed the ability of the Saudi citizen to succeed and excel in various professions with high efficiency. “This formed launch pad for a new phase that reflects the ministry’s commitment to empowering national competencies and enhancing their active participation in the labor market, in a way that contributes to building a more stable and sustainable market, while maintaining the competitiveness of the private sector,” the minister added.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for the Labor Sector Abdullah Abuthnain explained that the ministry conducted comprehensive analytical studies of all sectors and establishments. These studies led to the proposal of realistic and targeted Saudization rates that take into account the nature of the work and market conditions, given the availability of qualified Saudi nationals who have proven their ability to perform these roles.

Abuthnain indicated that this step will contribute to enhancing job stability, increasing productivity, and achieving genuine sustainability in the labor market.

