RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, announced on Tuesday the start of the second phase of the decision to raise Saudization rates for dental professions in the private sector.

It stated that the second phase applies to all private sector establishments with three or more employees in dental specialties, with a Saudization rate of 55 percent.

According to the procedural guide, a Saudi dentist will be counted in the Saudization Nitaqat program only if the monthly salary of those who are registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), is not less than SR9,000. They must also possess a valid professional accreditation from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

The ministry explained that this decision comes within the framework of the efforts of the two ministries to enhance the participation of national talent in the labor market and provide stimulating and productive job opportunities for citizens across the Kingdom, in support of the objectives of the Labor Market Strategy and the Health Sector Transformation Program.

The ministry confirmed that it has published the procedural guide on its website to clarify the details of the decision and the required Saudization rates. It urged all establishments to comply with its implementation to avoid the penalties stipulated for violations.

This decision comes as a continuation of efforts to localize health professions, with the Ministry of Health overseeing the implementation of the decision in accordance with the needs of the labor market.Private sector establishments will also benefit from the support and incentive programs provided by the Human Resources and Social Development System, which include support for recruitment, training, qualification, employment, and job retention, in addition to priority access to localization support programs and the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) programs.

