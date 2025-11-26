RIYADH - The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, has approved the Saudization of the housing supervisor profession in establishments that provide shared accommodation for individuals.

The minimum monthly salary for a Saudi housing supervisor has been fixed at SR5,000. A Saudi employee earning less than this amount will not be counted under the Saudization quota, and any supervisor whose salary falls below the minimum will be considered as a violation of the decision.

The new decision applies to all establishments employing 20 or more beneficiaries, including residential complexes, mobile homes, and residential buildings, provided they adhere to the health, safety, and technical requirements outlined in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

The decision grants establishments a grace period to work towards achieving the required Saudization quotas before penalties and legal action are taken against the violators.



The guide includes support programs for the private sector, encompassing recruitment and employment support, training and development, and job stability enhancement, with priority given to utilizing all available localization support programs within the human resources system.

The guide emphasizes that the localization decision applies to targeted professions within the establishment, regardless of the establishment's classification in the Nitaqat Saudization system. Legal penalties will be applied to violators regardless of the establishment's classification, as its classification does not affect the calculation of the localization percentage for the housing supervisor profession.

In the event of non-compliance with the localization percentage or the assignment of localization tasks to a non-Saudi worker under any other job title, legal penalties will be applied in accordance with the recent amendments made in the regulation.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).