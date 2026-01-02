MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman on Thursday launched its Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026-2030), the second executive roadmap for Oman Vision 2040.

This plan constitutes a fundamental phase for advancing economic and social transformation, underpinned by comprehensive and sectoral policies founded on efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness. It places a distinct emphasis on fiscal sustainability and economic diversification.

The plan prioritises a gradual transition to a low-carbon economy and the implementation of sustainable environmental policies, aligning with global efforts to mitigate climate change impacts and conserve natural resources for future generations.

Serving as a bridge from economic recovery to a phase of growth and expansion, the plan is supported by a clear vision and integrated legislative and regulatory frameworks, positioning the Sultanate of Oman on a promising trajectory toward a prosperous and sustainable economic future. The Plan is characterised by the diversity of its pathways in both temporal and planning dimensions. Its timeline is segmented into three distinct work programmes: The First Work Programme (2026-2027), the Second Work Programme (2028-2029), and a Complementary Work Programme in 2030 dedicated to evaluation and preparation for the Twelfth Five-Year Plan.

The framework is structured around two principal pathways: The Economic Pathway, which leverages economic dimensions as catalysts to address challenges, drive the economic process toward sustainable diversification, enhance national export capacity and generate job opportunities for the citizens.

The Developmental Pathway concentrates on reinforcing infrastructure and meeting diverse developmental requirements to attain balanced social and environmental progress, while elevating household income in accordance with the aspirations of “Oman Vision 2040.”

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).